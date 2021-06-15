”…a winding journey through the most glaring, damaging and humorous typos, misprints, misidentifications, fuzzy numbers and obiticides in the history of journalism, from the accidental to the malicious.” — Publishers WeeklyWinner of the National Press Club’s Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism Available in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia.
“Full of many behind-the-scenes surprises, the book is a remarkably detailed account of Calce’s life leading up to the attacks and what happened to him afterward.” — The Gazette (Montreal)
Winner of the Aurthur Ellis Award for Non-Fiction Crime Book of the Year Available in Canada (French/English), the U.S., and Vietnam
Available for download for free here (PDF).
Available for download for free here (PDF) in English, Italian, German, Turkish, and Arabic.
Available for download for free here (PDF) in English, French, Greek, Portuguese, Turkish, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and Croatian.