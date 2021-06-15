The Golden Age of Media Manipulation

Every digital product or service can be gamed or exploited, and this is especially true of today’s digital services. Whether it’s Russian trolls trying to create division in a democracy, marketers scheming to get the best Amazon reviews for their product, or criminals using a self-publishing platform to launder money, our media environment is more open to manipulation than ever before. This talk exposes the secrets of how it’s being done online. It works well with any audience, but in particular I can explain for marketers, executives, technologists etc. what this means for the work they do and how they need to adapt and protect their business and themselves.