I'm fortunate to have worked with great editors and reporters and to have received international recognition for my journalism and books.
See below for links to some of my award-winning work.

Investigating Google's Ad Business

These ProPublica articles were part of a package that won the Data Journalism and Media/Entertainment categories at the Society of American Business Editors and Writers Best in Business awards.​


Investigating Facebook

These articles were part of a package that received the George Polk Award.​

 
These stories won the MacGillivray Award for investigation of the year from the Canadian Association of Journalists.​


Revealing Fake News, Online Misinformation, Media Manipulation 
A package of these articles was named a finalist for the John M. Higgins Award For Best In Depth/Enterprise Reporting about the media industry.

Investigating Hyperpartisan Political Publishing
A package of these stories won the Carey Williams Award from the American Political Science Association.


Exposing Digital Ad Fraud
A package of these articles was named a finalist for the John M. Higgins Award For Best In Depth/Enterprise Reporting about the media industry. 


Other Award-Winning Work

I won the Silver Medal in Investigative Reporting at the 2020 Canadian National Magazine Awards for a story about shady online reputation management consultants. 

I received Best Commentary, Digital Media in 2013 for my work on Regret the Error at Poynter. I was twice a finalist (2010, 2011) for Best Commentary, Digital Media for columns written for Columbia Journalism Review.​

I won a Silver Medal at the 2011 National Magazine Awards in the Best Multimedia Feature category. This was for an audio slideshow I wrote and narrated for Report on Business Magazine. That same piece was a finalist for Best Video at the 2010 Canadian Online Publishing Awards. In 2009, I received a Silver Medal in the Humour category for an article in Maisonneuve magazine. I also shared a Gold Medal in the Service: Personal Finance & Business category at the 2008 National Magazine Awards. The award was for a package of articles published in Report on Business magazine.​

My book, Regret the Error: How Media Mistakes Pollute the Press and Imperil Free Speech, won the 2008 Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism (book) from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.​

My book, Mafiaboy: How I Cracked The Internet and Why It’s Still Broken, won the award for Canadian non-fiction crime book of the year at the Arthur Ellis Awards in 2009. The awards are given by the Crime Writers of Canada.

© 2026 Craig Silverman: Journalist, fake news expert, OSINT trainer.
beehiivPowered by beehiiv