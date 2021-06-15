I'm fortunate to have worked with great editors and reporters and to have received international recognition for my journalism and books.

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See below for links to some of my award-winning work.



Investigating Google's Ad Business



These ProPublica articles were part of a package that won the Data Journalism and Media/Entertainment categories at the Society of American Business Editors and Writers Best in Business awards.​



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Investigating Facebook



These articles were part of a package that received the George Polk Award.​





These stories won the MacGillivray Award for investigation of the year from the Canadian Association of Journalists.​



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Revealing Fake News, Online Misinformation, Media Manipulation



A package of these articles was named a finalist for the John M. Higgins Award For Best In Depth/Enterprise Reporting about the media industry.

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Investigating Hyperpartisan Political Publishing



A package of these stories won the Carey Williams Award from the American Political Science Association.

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Exposing Digital Ad Fraud

A package of these articles was named a finalist for the John M. Higgins Award For Best In Depth/Enterprise Reporting about the media industry.

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Other Award-Winning Work