These ProPublica articles were part of a package that won the Data Journalism and Media/Entertainment categories at the Society of American Business Editors and Writers Best in Business awards.
"Porn, Piracy, Fraud: What Lurks Inside Google’s Black Box Ad Empire"
"How Google’s Ad Business Funds Disinformation Around the World"
"Google Says It Bans Gun Ads. It Actually Makes Money From Them."
"Google Allowed a Sanctioned Russian Ad Company to Harvest User Data for Months"
These articles were part of a package that received the George Polk Award.
“Facebook Fired An Employee who Collected Evidence of Right-Wing Pages Getting Preferential Treatment”
“‘I Have Blood On My Hands’: A Whistleblower Says Facebook Ignored Global Political Manipulation”
These stories won the MacGillivray Award for investigation of the year from the Canadian Association of Journalists.
"Trap King: How A Massive Facebook Scam Siphoned Millions Of Dollars From Unsuspecting Boomers
"A US Ad Agency Was Behind Those Fake Ads Featuring Marilyn Denis, Mike Holmes, And Ron McLean"
"Exclusive: Facebook Fired A Contractor Who Was Paid Thousands In Bribes To Reactivate Banned Ad Accounts"
“How Teens In The Balkans Are Duping Trump Supporters With Fake News”
"Macedonia’s Pro-Trump Fake News Industry Had American Links, And Is Under Investigation For Possible Russia Ties"
“This Analysis Shows How Viral Fake Election News Stories Outperformed Real News On Facebook”
"How YouTube's 'Super Chat' System Is Pushing Video Creators Toward More Extreme Content"
"A DC Think Tank Used Fake Social Media Accounts, A Bogus Expert, And Fancy Events To Reach The NSA, FBI, And White House"
"How Facebook Groups Are Being Exploited To Spread Misinformation, Plan Harassment, And Radicalize People"
“Hyperpartisan Facebook Pages Are Publishing False And Misleading Information At An Alarming Rate”
The Money Is Rolling In For Liberal Hyperpartisan Sites And It’s Tearing Some Of Them Apart
"Ad Industry Insiders Profited From An Ad Fraud Scheme That Researchers Say Stole Millions Of Dollars"
“Myspace Looked Like It Was Back. Actually, It Was A Pawn In An Ad Fraud Scheme”
"A Bunch Of Digital Publishers Bought Cheap Traffic And Later Found Out It Was Fraudulent"
“The Publisher of Newsweek And The International Business Times Has Been Buying Traffic And Engaging In Ad Fraud"
I won the Silver Medal in Investigative Reporting at the 2020 Canadian National Magazine Awards for a story about shady online reputation management consultants.
I received Best Commentary, Digital Media in 2013 for my work on Regret the Error at Poynter. I was twice a finalist (2010, 2011) for Best Commentary, Digital Media for columns written for Columbia Journalism Review.
I won a Silver Medal at the 2011 National Magazine Awards in the Best Multimedia Feature category. This was for an audio slideshow I wrote and narrated for Report on Business Magazine. That same piece was a finalist for Best Video at the 2010 Canadian Online Publishing Awards. In 2009, I received a Silver Medal in the Humour category for an article in Maisonneuve magazine. I also shared a Gold Medal in the Service: Personal Finance & Business category at the 2008 National Magazine Awards. The award was for a package of articles published in Report on Business magazine.
My book, Regret the Error: How Media Mistakes Pollute the Press and Imperil Free Speech, won the 2008 Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism (book) from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
My book, Mafiaboy: How I Cracked The Internet and Why It’s Still Broken, won the award for Canadian non-fiction crime book of the year at the Arthur Ellis Awards in 2009. The awards are given by the Crime Writers of Canada.