Hello 👋 I’m Craig Silverman, an award-winning investigative journalist, digital investigations/OSINT trainer, and public speaker.



I’m the cofounder of Indicator . You should sign up for free 👇

I've been researching and investigating online rumors, fake news and mis/disinformation, and media manipulation for more than a decade. I'm the cofounder of Indicator, a newsletter and website dedicated to exposing digital deception and to equipping professionals with knowledge and skills to help them investigate it.



I love to deliver informative, entertaining talks and in-depth OSINT workshops about fake news, online misinformation, and how to navigate and investigate our media environment. Learn more here.



I was previously a national reporter for ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative newsroom, the media editor of BuzzFeed News, and founding editor of BuzzFeed Canada, among other roles.



You can read some of my notable and award-winning work here, and check out the books I've written and edited.



Want to collaborate, ask me a question or book me for a workshop or speaking event? Drop me an email.